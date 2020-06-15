Baltimore is following in the footsteps of several cities across the country. On Monday, the city council’s Budget and Appropriations Committee approved measures to defund portions of the Baltimore Police Department.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

A motion to defund the marine unit passed and an amendment was approved to disband the mounted police unit.

The committee also approved cutting funds to the Baltimore City State’s attorney’s office.

This comes after city council members met virtually Friday with Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to discuss his department’s $550 million budget for the next fiscal year.

Harrison told members it’s not the right time to defund police as murders in the city spike and the department continues its efforts to rebuild while under a federal consent decree, which he claimed has forced major reforms.

Instead, Harrison proposed some cuts to help the city pay for Kirwan education reforms and costs brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the committee has approved measures to defund police, the measures still need to go before the full council for a vote. Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has said he will propose “tens of millions of dollars” of cuts to BPD over a multiyear plan.

Source: WBAL-TV

See Also: ‘Defund Police’ Painted In Baltimore City On Gay Street

See Also: Baltimore Police Officer Won’t Face Charges After Punching Woman, Body Camera Footage Released

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Baltimore City Council Committee Approves Measures To Defund Portions Of Police Department was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: