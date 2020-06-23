CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Rayshard Brooks’ ‘Girlfriend’ Is Arrested As Suspect In Wendy’s Fire

Her attorney argues that she didn't start the fire.

Natalie White, Rashard Brooks' "girlfriend"

Source: Twitter / Atlanta Fire Rescue

A woman who is purported to be Rayshard Brooks girlfriend has been arrested in connection to the Wendy’s being set on fire during protests over Brooks’ death.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to CNN, Natalie White has been arrested and now faces charges of first-degree arson. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced her arrest in a tweet, saying she was booked into the county jail and the incident is being investigated by the Atlanta Fire Rescue Arson Unit.

 

A warrant for White’s arrest was issued a couple of days ago with the Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeting that White “has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down the Wendy’s Restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13th.”

Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer in a Wendy’s parking lot on June 12. After failing a sobriety test, Brooks and officers got into a scuffle, which eventually led to Brooks running away. This is when he was shot two times by now-fired police officer Garrett Rolfe.

According to CNN, Rolfe now faces 11 charges for the fatal shooting of Brooks, including felony murder. According to district attorney Paul Howard, Rolfe not only shot Brooks, but he exclaimed, “I got him,” kicked Brooks as he struggled for his life, and failed to give him urgent first aid.

According to body camera footage that the cops released, Brooks tells officers that Natalie White is his girlfriend.

Brooks’ death, which was caught on multiple cameras released to the public, caused protests to erupt throughout Atlanta as demonstrators joined people around the world who are speaking out against police violence. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade are just a few other Black people who died because of the police in just the last few months.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

On June 13, during the Atlanta protest, the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks was shot was set on fire while crowds of protestors watched. White’s attorney, Drew Findling spoke with DailyMail.com on Tuesday and confirmed that White was the woman Brooks referred to as his girlfriend in the body camera footage. Findling explained that White and Brooks were “very close,” however, he declined to give more details about their relationship out of respect to Brooks’ wife, Tomika Miller. Findling also confirmed that White was present at the Wendy’s the night it was set on fire. However, he said that the building was already on fire by the time she was seen leaning into a window.

He insisted that she did not set the fire. “She is absolutely not responsible,” Findling said. Cops have not named any other suspects in connection to the fire.

Meanwhile, Brooks’ private funeral was held on Tuesday afternoon at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached. Brooks’ wife, Tomika, was present at the funeral with their children. A public viewing for Brooks was held the day before on Monday afternoon.

Rayshard Brooks’ ‘Girlfriend’ Is Arrested As Suspect In Wendy’s Fire  was originally published on newsone.com

Rayshard Brooks

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Rayshard Brooks’ ‘Girlfriend’ Is Arrested As Suspect In…

Natalie White's lawyer comments after she's apprehended.
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.23.20
Jimmy Kimmel’s Blackface And Reported N-Word History Resurfaces…

The comedian is called out by social media.
06.23.20
Black Student Loan Debt Should Be An Issue…

As conversations around social justice equity, racial parity and building financial stability in the Black community remain at the forefront,…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft…
06.22.20
Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a holiday of notable significance for many African Americans. June…
06.19.20
Taco Bell Employee Fired For Wearing a Black…

The fast-food chain has apologized and claims there is no company-wide policy banning workers from wearing BLM accessories.
06.19.20
Black People’s Fears Of Clinical Racism Must Be…

Black medical professionals chime in on treating the coronavirus.
06.19.20
Black Pastor Arrested After Calling 911 On White…

A pastor in Virginia called on 911 for help against White trespassers who allegedly attacked him verbally and physically, and…
06.17.20
Close