Baltimore’s DPW addresses trash pileups in many areas of the city on Tuesday.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Department Of Public Works officials cited COVID-19 as the reason for residents experience a delay in trash pickup for weeks.

DPW said it had a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19. With 10 of those who worked at the Eastern Sanitation Yard forcing a shutdown two weeks ago.

City officials said that led to a 50% reduction in curbside pickup.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

DPW Acting Director Matthew Garbark said Tuesday trash collection will return to as close to normal as possible in the coming week as sanitation employees who were quarantined will be returning to work.

Anyone experiencing missed collections is urged to call 311.

Baltimore’s DPW Explains Why Trash Hasn’t Been Picked Up Across The City was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: