Marvin Sapp Talks Faith, Family, and His New Single “Created”

During a recent interview on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, gospel legend Marvin Sapp opened up about his new single, his late wife’s lasting legacy, and what it means to stay grounded in purpose and gratitude after decades in ministry and music.

Erica Campbell began by welcoming the multi-award-winning artist, pastor, and entrepreneur back to the show with excitement for his latest project. Sapp introduced his new song, Created, explaining that the inspiration behind it comes from a desire to remind people of their true purpose.

“It’s just a simple song,” Sapp said. “Each and every one of us needs to recognize and know that the only reason why we’re here is to worship, magnify, and bless the God of our salvation.”

After the song played, Erica asked about the message behind it. Sapp shared that he wanted to help people refocus on what truly matters. “We think that we’re here for a multiplicity of reasons,” he said, “but our real purpose and function is to honor, extol, and speak well of the God of our salvation. Everything else that comes along with it is secondary.”

The conversation then turned personal as Erica congratulated him on a recent, deeply meaningful honor — the naming of a street in Grand Rapids after his late wife, Dr. Melinda Sapp. The moment, he said, was both emotional and humbling.

“It was amazing,” Sapp reflected. “Our city still recognizes the impact that my late wife had on the community. I get celebrated everywhere, but I didn’t do things by myself — I had a great partner.” He also shared that the ceremony was made even more special because his children and grandchildren were present. “One of my granddaughters is named Melinda Janae after my wife, and my grandson, Maverick Prince, even took my wife’s maiden name. Having them there to see her honored meant everything.”

Sapp also talked about being part of the Detroit Legends Tour, which features iconic gospel artists including The Clark Sisters, Vickie Winans, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, and more. “I’m grateful they allowed me to be part of it,” he said. “I got my start in Detroit with Commissioned, and to share the stage again with people like Fred Hammond, Keith Staten, and Carl Winans is just incredible.”

Before closing the conversation, Erica asked how fans could stay connected with him. Sapp shared that he pastors The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas, where services are held every Sunday at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. He also invited listeners to follow him on social media under @marvinSapp and Official Marvin Sapp Page on Facebook.

As always, Erica closed the interview with warmth and appreciation. “You always have room here whenever you want to come and share,” she said. “We love you and appreciate you so much.”

Through laughter, reflection, and powerful words, Marvin Sapp reminded listeners that no matter how far life takes them, faith, family, and gratitude should remain at the center.

