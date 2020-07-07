CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Company Tied To Gov. Hogan Received Coronavirus Relief Loan

Governor Larry Hogan holds a press conference announcing Stage One of the 'Maryland roadmap to Recovery.' Governor's Reception Room State House

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Data released Monday shows governors of at least 8 states have ties to companies that received loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is among that group. A commercial real estate brokerage firm started by him reportedly received a loan.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

The firm reportedly received a loan between $150,000 and $350,000. . It is legal for businesses owned by elected officials to apply for and receive the loans, which are forgivable if used to preserve jobs.

Hogan stepped aside from the company when he was elected governor. His assets are managed by a trust.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Company Tied To Gov. Hogan Received Coronavirus Relief Loan  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

coronavirus , Gov. Larry Hogan

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Dollars Matter: Why Blackout Day Is So…

Blackout Day 2020 is a day when Black people are encouraged against spending any money to show just how much…
07.07.20
Rickey Smiley Rips Black On Black Gun Violence…

Rickey Smiley ripped Black on Black gun violence after his daughter, Aaryn, was shot three times in Houston.
07.06.20
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Guillen's family attorney confirmed that the remains discovered last week belonged to the missing Fort Hood soldier.
07.06.20
Louis Farrakhan Delivers July Fourth Address About The…

Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan's July Fourth speech about the state of Black people in America will be seen…
07.06.20
A Night of Inspiration: Pre-Show [VIDEO]

Join us LIVE for the Pre-Show before our "Night of Inspiration."
07.02.20
Cash Pours Into Black Organizations And Businesses Amid…

The fundraising platform ActBlue reports a surge in money.
07.02.20
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady…

Therese Patricia Okoumou just upped the ante for silent protests for social justice.
07.02.20
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
Billionaire Robert Smith Calls On Corporations To Adopt…

He lays out a proposal to assist Black communities.
07.02.20
Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter…

Another nurse calls her out by bringing attention to the "Black maternal mortality crisis."
07.02.20
Close