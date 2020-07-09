The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says, several streets in Fells Point and Canton will be closed for outdoor dining this summer.

In Fells Point the following will be closed until September 7, 2020:

-Thames Street from the southbound lane of Broadway to the west side of The Pendry

-Northbound lane of S. Broadway between Thames and Lancaster Streets

Parking restrictions will be implemented along Thames Street, Broadway and other areas of Fells Point starting on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Fells Point Residential Permit Parking in Area 16 will be enforced along the following roadways:

-Aliceanna Street and Broadway

-Fleet Street and Shakespeare Street

-Ann Street and Thames Street

-Lancaster Street and Dallas Street

-Bethel Street and Wolfe Street

-Register Street and Durham Street

– Bond Street and Fell Street

In addition, parking will be allowed along the 800 block of S. Broadway each Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for Fells Point Farmers Market vendors.

Source: Fox 45

City Announce Street Closures In Fells Point And Canton For Summer Dining was originally published on 92q.com

