Baltimore
Baltimore Police Sergeant Arrested On Extortion & Kidnapping Charges

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

Baltimore City Police arrested one of their own late Thursday in Baltimore County.

According to CBS Baltimore, Sergeant James Lloyd was apprehended on extortion and kidnapping charges.

Baltimore County Police said they received information about a dispute involving a home improvement job.

Lloyd, who hired the victim, was unsatisfied with the work and allegedly approached them and demanded a refund, according to police.

During the dispute, Lloyd identified himself as an officer, police said.

At one point, he allegedly made the victim get into his car with him and go to a bank to get a certified check for an agreed amount of refund, according to police.

The victim told police he was in fear of being arrested and complied with Lloyd’s demands.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there are three other Baltimore homicide detectives allegedly involved in the incident. The trio have also had their police powers suspended and are on desk duty pending an internal investigation.

Lloyd has been suspended without pay. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison on the kidnapping charge alone.

