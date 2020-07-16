CLOSE
Baltimore
Rent Aid Fund In Baltimore Has Room For More Applicants Before Deadline

Baltimore harbor in the afternoon - Baltimore, Maryland, USA, June 2019

Source: David Shvartsman / Getty

The $13 million rental assistance fund in Baltimore City has room for hundreds of more applicants before the deadline on Sunday.

This fund gives tenants affected by the coronavirus the chance to get caught up on their rent.

Tenants must be current on their rent through March 31 to qualify, although the agency will now accept applicants who are up-to-date on a payment plan to cover rent owed before April.

The emergency aid program projects an average of $1,600 in assistance for rent owed in April, May and June.

Applications will be accepted online until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Source: Baltimore City Department Of Housing

Rent Aid Fund In Baltimore Has Room For More Applicants Before Deadline  was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore

