According to Morgan State University, twelve athletes have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The university said in a statement that 77 student-athletes and 42 coaches and staff members in total were tested.

Morgan is cancelling all university-sponsored, in-person homecoming activities.

Source: Fox 45

