Keedron Bryant Releases Video For Viral Hit ‘I Just Wanna Live’ [WATCH]

 

Teenager Keedron Bryant broke hearts around the world after he went viral performing his song, “I Just Want To Live” on his Instagram page.

Bryant’s emotional plea moved millions, reaching over 3.5m views on his page alone, and now the teen has officially released a music video that pairs perfectly with the words of the song.

He sings, “I just want to live. God protect me” as he kneels beneath the barrel of a cop’s gun in the heart-wrenching music video that reminds us we have a long way to go in America.

Close