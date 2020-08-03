CLOSE
Fired! ‘Racist’ Michigan Morgue Workers Accused Of ‘Eating A Black Penis Cake As A Joke’ Lose Their Jobs

You can't make this up.

A morgue in Michigan has fired multiple workers over allegations of racism and other misconduct in the workplace, according to a new report.

Three women recently lost their jobs with the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office stemming from a complaint accusing them of taking part in various inappropriate office behavior that included mocking Black people grieving the deaths of their family members, pornography, bullying and, in at least one instance, delighting over a sexually explicit cake, according to the Detroit Free Press.

That suggestive cake that featured a decorative penis made of frosting apparently prompted one co-worker to file an official complaint about the alleged misconduct. The woman who filed the complaint last month spoke with the Free Press under the condition that it maintain her anonymity.

“I was livid — furious actually,” the woman, who is Black, told the Free Press during a recent interview. “All these cities are on fire for the Black Lives Matter movement, and here’s my staff eating a black penis cake as a joke? That really pushed me over the edge.”

The antics that led to the firings of the now-former morgue workers were apparently only the most recent instances oof offensive workplace behavior that, according to the complaint, has been going on fr the past five years.

Aside from the cake, another particular allegation in the complaint focused on racially profiling Black people. A separate allegation asserted that the complainant’s boss would routinely order her to “Go deal with your people” when Black people arrived at the medical examiner’s office.

Another portion of the complaint made reference to the “blatant and overt racist communications” in the office, as well. Officials were continuing to investigate the complaint.

Read the full complete report from the Free Press by clicking here.

A growing number of people have been losing their jobs over both racist microaggressions as well as more overt acts of racial discrimination. That includes both Black and white people.

Most recently, Nick Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS last month after more than two decades of working with the network after the media mogul was accused of making anti-Semitic statements while filming an episode of his popular podcast.

On the flip side, a white woman was fired as a nurse in June after she filmed a video of herself complaining about “Black privilege” and suggesting that George Floyd was to blame for his own death.

This is America.

