Report: Tornadoes Touch Down On The Eastern Shore, Leaving Damage [Video]

A suspected tornado may have touched down in Wicomico County as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way through Maryland.
According to WBOC, it happened in Mardela Springs, lifting a home off its foundation.
The damage left one woman hurt. The suspected tornado also left debris along Mardela’s Main Street.
The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday, a second tornado was located near Vienna, MD moving north at 35 mph around 6:01 a.m.
A third tornado touched down just north of Girdletree, Maryland at 7:20 a.m., moving north toward Snow Hill at 65 miles per hour.
Also in Leonardtown in southern Maryland, trees came down on top of a house and a car.
