Here’s What You Need To Know About Maryland’s Tax Free Week

You can shop tax free in Maryland this week!

During the next few days, the state’s 6% sales tax is suspended on clothes and shoes that cost less than $100.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot told CBS Baltimore this is one of his favorite weeks of the year.

“It’s turned a sleepy August week into one of the biggest retail sales weeks of the year,” Franchot said. “It’s particularly important in this pandemic that we get out and support small local businesses and retail shops that have been hammered of the economic consequences of fighting the virus.”

Maryland’s tax free week ends August 15th.

