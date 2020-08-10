CLOSE
Absentee Ballot Applications For General Election Expected To Arrive By End Of August

Vote pin on absentee ballot application

Source: Winslow Productions / Getty

Maryland Board of Elections is expected to begin mailing absentee ballot applications to registered voters on August 24.

It’s part of a response to a lack of election judges for the general election this fall. That, despite calls from Gov. Larry Hogan to keep all polling sites open on November 3rd.

The BOE said registered voters should have those applications by August 31.

As far as election judges go, the governor’s office offered state workers 16 hours of administrative leave to serve as election judges. More than 2,500 state works have signed up.

The BOE still has around 10,000 vacancies to fill. If interested, you can sign up here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Maryland In Need Of 14,000 Election Judges Before November

See Also: Maryland Board of Elections Requesting $20 Million To Cover Costs of Mail-In Ballot Surge

Absentee Ballot Applications For General Election Expected To Arrive By End Of August  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Election 2020 , Maryland

