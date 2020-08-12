CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Watch: Randy Weston of Judah Band Releases Music Video For “Up From Here”

Judah Band

Source: Randy Weston / Judah Band

Randy Weston of Judah Band is back with a new single called “Up From Here.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Speaking of all the trouble that’s been happening around the country, Randy sings hope in the music video that matches his spirit and goal to move forward. 

Throughout the video, he encourages people to follow a little girl with a balloon and along the journey are joyous moments in chaos. 

Check out the light-hearted video below!

SEE ALSO: Randy Weston Of Judah Band Shares How God Moved Him While Battling Cancer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watch: Randy Weston of Judah Band Releases Music Video For “Up From Here”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Randy Weston

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Black And Mexican Couple Suffer Racist ‘White Lives…

The white man also throws up the Nazi salute.
07.28.20
Andrew Gillum Resurfaces With ‘Personal Update’ Addressing ‘Rumors,’…

Andrew Gillum made a surprise return to public life on Monday by releasing a video testimonial to provide what he…
07.22.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Video Of Cop Violently Snatching Black Driver Out…

Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt is placed on administrative leave.
07.17.20
Kanye West Reportedly Explored Getting His Name On…

It looks like just as quickly as Kanye decided to run for President, he decided to pull out. Imagine that.
07.15.20
Close