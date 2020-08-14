CLOSE
Maryland Establishes Hotline To Report Those Breaking COVID-19 Guidelines

There’s now a hotline Marylanders can call to report anyone ignoring COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

It’s all thanks to Maryland Emergency Management Agency, Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Department of State Police.

By calling 1-833-979-2266 or emailing prevent.covid@maryland.gov, people can report situations where prevention guidelines are being ignored and there is a high risk of potential spread of COVID-19.

“It is important for each Marylander to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state of Maryland.  Following state and local health guidelines will result in a safer and healthier state that can return to normal sooner rather than later,” the state agencies said in a statement.

Callers can remain anonymous or give their name and phone number if officials need more information. That information will be given to the health department officials in the appropriate county. They will then assess the situation and take any appropriate action.

Anyone who violates the governor’s executive order could face up to a year in jail, a $5,000 fine or both.

To report any suspicious COVID-19 activity, you can call this number: 1-833-979-2266 or email prevent.covid@maryland.gov

