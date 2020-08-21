CLOSE
Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced “Celebrity Game Face” Premiering On August 27 [VIDEO]

E! just announced five new episodes of “Celebrity Game Face,” executive produced and hosted by Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart, premiering on Thursday, August 27 at 10pm ET/PT. The Harts return as the hosts of “Celebrity Game Face,” guiding three teams of two celebrity participants through a ridiculous and wildly entertaining game night. Check out the trailer below:

Some of the games we’ll get to see include “Big Facts” where partners must guess which personal fun facts are true or false, “Read My Lips” which requires partners to guess phrases while wearing noise-canceling headphones and “Booty Shake” where partners must use their best dance moves to empty as many balls out of a box wrapped around their waist in a matter of seconds. The additional episodes will also have returning games such as the celebrity pairs completing a scavenger hunt through their homes, and guest judges Allison Holker and tWitch will return to judge the ‘Tik Talk’ challenge, where teammates will have to act out popular dance moves. Only one team per episode will win the coveted “Hart of a Champion” trophy and all teams will be awarded money for their charity of choice.

Celebrity pairings for each episode include:

Thursday, August 27 – Tracee Ellis Ross & brother Evan Ross, Meghan Trainor & brother Ryan Trainor and Brooklyn Decker and husband Andy Roddick

Thursday, September 3 – Rob Schneider & wife Patricia Maya Schneider, Niecy Nash & Wendy Raquel Robinson and Victor Cruz & girlfriend Karrueche Tran

Thursday, September 10 – Kelly Osbourne & brother Jack Osbourne, Loni Love & boyfriend James Welsh and Erin Andrews & Jarret Stoll

Thursday, September 17 – Terry Bradshaw & daughter Rachel Bradshaw, Raven-Symoné & wife Miranda Maday and Jamie Chung & husband Bryan Greenberg

Thursday, September 24 – Rob Riggle and Darren Leader, Mayim Bialik & friend Jonathan Cohen and Shanola Hampton & Daren Dukes

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced “Celebrity Game Face” Premiering On August 27 [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Kevin Hart

