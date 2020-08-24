CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Pregnant Woman One Of 17 Shot In Weekend Violence Around Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating the shooting of a pregnant woman Saturday afternoon in the southwest area of the city.

It happened on the 1500 block of North Ellamont Street shortly after noon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 34-year-old pregnant victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm, butt and a graze wound to the torso. They believe she was just walking in the area when shots rang out.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There hasn’t been an update yet on her condition.

That woman is just one of more than a dozen people shot in Baltimore City and County over the weekend. The violence left 2 people dead and 15 people hurt.

You can read more about the weekend shootings by clicking here.

Anyone with information about any shooting is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Sources: CBS Baltimore WBAL

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Pregnant Woman One Of 17 Shot In Weekend Violence Around Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30…

Derek Harris is freed after a former life sentence.
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Read Obama’s Full DNC Speech About The Urgency…

President Barack Obama delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump's "failure" of a presidency during his Democratic National Convention keynote…
08.21.20
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Man Charged In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Also Faces…

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is involved.
07.30.20
Young Black Scholars Are Called ‘Ugly’ In Racist…

The parents of Florida twins speak out.
07.29.20
Rep. Greg Pence Called Out For Racist Collectables…

The Indiana representative is slammed on social media by his political opponent.
07.27.20
Close