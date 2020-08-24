Pregnant Woman One Of 17 Shot In Weekend Violence Around Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating the shooting of a pregnant woman Saturday afternoon in the southwest area of the city.

It happened on the 1500 block of North Ellamont Street shortly after noon.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 34-year-old pregnant victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm, butt and a graze wound to the torso. They believe she was just walking in the area when shots rang out.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There hasn’t been an update yet on her condition.

That woman is just one of more than a dozen people shot in Baltimore City and County over the weekend. The violence left 2 people dead and 15 people hurt.

Anyone with information about any shooting is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Sources: CBS Baltimore WBAL

