Barnes & Noble Power Plant Location Closing

Barnes & Noble is shuttering its iconic Inner Harbor location at the end of the week.

“We have been honored to serve customers from The Power Plant bookstore since it opened in 1998 and appreciate their loyalty and support. We also thank the wonderful booksellers who worked at this store and will seek to transfer as many as is possible to one of our other Baltimore-area stores,” the company said in a statement.

The company said operating as “one of the most distinctive bookstores of the United States,” made it expensive to run and maintain the store.

Instead, they’re going to invest time and resources into other stores in Maryland including a new location in Rockville.

