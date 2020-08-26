CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

PJ Morton Steps Out His Lane With His Album “Gospel According To PJ”

Singer and songwriter PJ Morton stepped into his family legacy and created a gospel album, “Gospel According To PJ.”

After having success in R&B and pop music, he decided that the pandemic was the perfect time to drop some inspirational and feel-good music.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He shared details of growing up in the church and how he felt that his purpose was to be different from his father, Bishop Paul S. Morton but that gospel is still apart of his roots.

Listen to his story and where he found the inspiration for this album.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

PJ Morton Steps Out His Lane With His Album “Gospel According To PJ”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

PJ MOrton

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops…

Folks rally behind Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin.
08.25.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30…

Derek Harris is freed after a former life sentence.
08.21.20
Close