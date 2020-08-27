Gospel Singer KD French Goes Viral For ‘The Fridge Again’ Song We Can All Relate To [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 08.27.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Viral sensation KD French called in today to discuss what inspired her “back at the fridge again” social media video that has garnered over 10 million views! Listen to her story up top and check out the hilarious and relatable video below…

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

 

 

DON’T MISS…

Healthy Ever After: Everything You Need To Know About COVID-19 Tests [EXCLUSIVE]

Brian McKnight Reveals Why ‘Exodus’ Is His Last Album, What It Was Like Recording With Kobe Bryant &amp; More [EXCLUSIVE]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Gospel Singer KD French Goes Viral For ‘The Fridge Again’ Song We Can All Relate To [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops…

Folks rally behind Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin.
08.25.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30…

Derek Harris is freed after a former life sentence.
08.21.20
Close