CLOSE
National
HomeNational

39 Missing Children Found In Various Locations In Georgia, Not One Trailer

More facts pour in about police officers finding 39 missing children in a trailer in Georgia.

Over the weekend, social media went in an uproar about missing children in Georgia but WJBF reports that they were found in various locations across the state, not just one trailer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“U.S. Marshals announced they rescued 26 children and located 13 others in a 2-week operation dubbed “Operation Not Forgotten.”

According to a news release, some of the rescued children are “some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in Georgia, based on indications of high-risk factors such as victimization of child sex trafficking, child exploitation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and medical or mental health conditions.”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

The children were reported missing from the time period varying from a number of weeks to two years and the youngest child being 3 years old.

Nine people were arrested and many who’ve had multiple arrest warrants for charges like sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs, and weapons possession.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

39 Missing Children Found In Various Locations In Georgia, Not One Trailer  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Georgia

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops…

Folks rally behind Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin.
08.25.20
Close