Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Anne Arundel County Thursday

Thursday night’s severe weather left considerably damage in areas south of Baltimore such as Anne Arundel County.

According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed tornado touched down just south of Annapolis in Edgewater.

Along Solomons Island Road and Virginia Avenue, a large tree also crashed into someone’s home.

Back in Baltimore, at the height of the storms, over 14,000 BGE customers were without power. As of Friday, a majority of power has been restored with only less than 5,000 customers left without power.

was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

