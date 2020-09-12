CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall: “I Wasn’t Even Sure That I Wanted To Live”

Black minds matter.

President Barack Obama, Senator Bill Nelson, Andrew Gillum, Florida Democratic Party&apos;s Winning Ticket

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Former Democratic hopeful and Florida Governor Andrew Gillum is speaking out about the hotel scandal that demolished his 2020 political aspirations.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Kicking off the second season of her talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, the in-depth interview between Tamron Hall and Andrew Gillum sheds light on the incident that left the young husband and father of three unconscious in a Miami Beach seedy motel with bags on crystal meth on the scene. Gillum was found in this state alongside two other men, one of which who overdosed and been identified as a gay male escort who claimed that he and Gillum were friends.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

While many debunked the photos that were being posted online as the former presidential hopeful, Gillum reveals that in real life he was in a bad space dealing with the devastating loss. Adding that alcoholism “runs in his family”, Gillum states that after he lost the gubernatorial race in 2018, he started to struggle with his drinking-solidifying his decision to head to rehab.

“Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse,” Andrew Gillum said in a statement. “I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated.”

After completing rehab and getting himself back on track, Gillum and his wife Jai are set to sit down with Tamron Hall to speak on the controversy that engulfed their family. In an exclusive sneak peek obtained by PEOPLE, Gillum shares that things had become so tough mentally, in regards to the controversy surrounding the hotel incident, that he came to the decision to almost take his own life.

“The truth is that, Tamron, everyone believes the absolute worst about that day,” Gillum said. “At this stage, I don’t have anything else to have to conceal. I literally got broken down to my most bare place; to the place where I wasn’t even sure that I wanted to live, not because of what I had done but because of everything that was being said about me.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Gillum and Jai also talked about the strain the scandal caused on their relationship, with Gillum revealing that his depression had become so severe that he found himself “crying every day.”

Although the couple addresses the scandal, they are also set to talk about his rehabilitation experience and what the couple has planned next.

The Tamron Hall Show‘s Season 2 premiere is set to air on Monday, September 14.

Andrew Gillum Talks Hotel Scandal with Tamron Hall: “I Wasn’t Even Sure That I Wanted To Live”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Andrew Gillum

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close