Ravens WR Miles Boykin’s Mom Makes History As First Woman On Madden Cover

Divisional Round - Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Todd Olszewski / Getty

Ravens WR Miles Boykin surprised his mom by putting her on the cover of Madden ’21.

In July, Boykin tweeted his mom had recently found out he had put his Xbox Live account on her credit card- paying for the service since he was in sixth grade!

He linked up with Xbox, Microsoft and EA Sports to make his mom the first female cover athlete for the game Madden ’21.

She’ll have her very own Xbox One controller, custom cleats and a pair of new Nike Air Pulses.

“You’ve always been there, you’ve helped me become the man I am today and I will forever be grateful to you,” he said in a video revealing the cover.

Source: WJZ-TV

Ravens WR Miles Boykin’s Mom Makes History As First Woman On Madden Cover  was originally published on 92q.com

