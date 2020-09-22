CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Vivica A. Fox Clears Up That She Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19

Vivica A. Fox shared with her Instagram that she’s COVID-19 negative.

Just this past weekend, Fox missed the 72nd Emmy Award Show telecast due to testing positive for coronavirus from what she says was a self-administered test.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“On Friday I took a self-administered COVID-19 test following strict safety guidelines prior to the big event,” Fox said in a statement to Deadline. “As many of you are aware, those results came back positive. Two days ago I took another COVID-19 test, this one administered by a medical professional, and I am thrilled to announce that my results came back negative! I am feeling great and I want to thank everyone for their show of love and support.”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

SEE ALSO:

Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Emmy Telecast

CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died From COVID19 Are Black, Hispanic, or Native American

Vivica A. Fox Clears Up That She Recently Tested Negative For COVID-19  was originally published on getuperica.com

Vivica A. Fox

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Close