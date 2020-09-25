Baltimore County Public Schools Change Decision To Have All Staff Return In October

Just one week after saying all staff members will return in October to Baltimore County Public Schools, the system has reversed its decision.

The staff were supposed to come back on October 19, but a letter from Superintendent Darryl Williams sent to staff says in part:

“On November 2, 2020, we will commence our phased-in approach beginning with BCPS public separate day schools. Our public separate day schools include White Oak School, Ridge Ruxton School, Battle Monument, and Maiden Choice School. The target date for the return of staff of these schools is November 2, 2020. The target date for the return of students at the four public separate day schools is November 16, 2020. The return of these small cohorts of students and staff will be closely monitored. Further adjustment to the timeline will be made as necessary. ”

State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon said earlier this week that she has approved in-person reopening plans for every school district in Maryland.

Source: CBS Baltimore

