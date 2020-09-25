Natalie Grants Talks About Social Justice & Her New Song “Even Louder” [EXCLUSIVE]

09.25.20
We welcomed the Dove award-winning, Natalie Grant to the Get Up Church. We talked about social justice, and race in America. Her new album drops today and we debuted her new song, “Even Louder.” Listen to her discuss the new music and how she lost 10,000 followers on social media.

Natalie Grant On Having Unwavering Faith While Battling Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Natalie Grant: “You Cannot Be A Follower Of Christ And Have Any Seed Of Racism In Your Heart” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] 

