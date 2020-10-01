Teen Shot In The Back In South Baltimore

City police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back in south Baltimore Wednesday night.
It happened on the 1700 block of Ramsey Street after 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word on his condition at this time.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Source: CBS Baltimore
