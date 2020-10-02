CLOSE
Maryland Childcare Centers Can Resume Full Operations, Indoor Nursing Home Visits Allowed

Generic childcare, 6 April 1999. AFR Picture by PHIL CARRICK

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

Childcare facilities can now operate a maximum capacity.

That announcement made by Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon on Thursday. Salmon said while more than 82% of childcare providers have reopened their doors, demand remains high due to virtual and hybrid learning.

To help quell the demand, the state’s education department is providing $1,000 in startup grants to new child care providers. Grants of $800 per family child care provider and $1,600 per center-based provider will also be available for existing businesses through October 31.

She also reported that there have been very few positive COVID-19 cases in daycares.

The loosened restrictions mean child care centers will be able to have up to 20 three- and four-year-olds in a room with one teacher per 10 students. For school-aged kids, the centers will be able to have up to 30 in a room with one teacher per 15 students.

Families are also now able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes. Indoor visitation is only allowed at homes that have not had any new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Indoor visitation would be shut down if a county’s positivity rate tops 10%.

