Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer Journey And Commitment To The WFT

"As Stuart Scott said... 'I have it. It doesn't have me"

Unfortunately, cancer is very common. Going through it personally or seeing others battle is never easy and Washington Football Team’s head coach Ron Rivera has wanted his diagnosis with Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) to be an inspiration to everyone around him.

“I’m trying to set the example.” Coach Rivera shared during his interview on ‘Good Morning America’,  “Hey, RBG she went through it, so I figure I can too”.

Of course, a big source of that strength to keep going comes from those around him. His family, friends, and the entire Washington Football family have had his back during this journey.

“It means a lot. You know, when I first was diagnosed, I was angry,” he said as the interview continued. “People have reached out and talked to me and have given me their examples or just sent their well wishes. It helps push me forward and I think that’s so important. When you go through something like this, you need a support system. When you have the right type of people pushing you, man, I tell you what it really helps. It gets your momentum going forward.”

We will continue to send positive energy towards Ron Rivera as he continues on his journey. He has 3 more weeks of treatment left and remains high spirited, “One more cycle left to go of chemo. I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “As Stuart Scott said, you know, ‘I have it. It doesn’t have me and it’s not how far I have to go, but how far I’ve gone.’”

WFT Coach Ron Rivera

Source: All-Pro Reels

RELATED: Washington’s Ron Rivera Diagnosed With Cancer

Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer Journey And Commitment To The WFT  was originally published on theteam980.com

