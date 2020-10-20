CLOSE
Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer For Knowing Your Strengths [VIDEO]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
griff's prayer

Source: R1 Digital

One thing about strengths is, you have to know yours to succeed, no matter how big or small. You’ve got to know your strengths and thank God for those strengths! Press play below to hear GRIFF’s word…

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

DON’T MISS: 

GRIFF’s Prayer For Competitiveness [VIDEO]

GRIFF’S Prayer For His Police Deputy Status [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Knowing Your Strengths [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Diddy Warns Of ‘A Race War’ As He…

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expanding his political endeavors by launching his new Our Black Party in part to prevent Donald…
10.16.20
New Pete Souza Doc “The Way I See…

"The Way I See It" airs on MSNBC Friday, October 16th at 10 PM, Global Grind reveals some high points…
10.16.20
The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters…

Mikelina Belaineh, a lawyer and community regeneration advocate, and Rachel Howell, the president of Howard University's Student Association, broke down…
10.16.20
Positive COVID-19 Tests Halt Kamala Harris’ In-Person Campaigning,…

Sen. Kamala Harris won't be traveling for the next few days after a couple of staffers associated with her campaign…
10.16.20
Michelle Obama And LeBron James Partner To Help…

Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James are teaming up to engage potential voters across several major…
10.15.20
Lindsey Graham Calls Segregation ‘The Good Old Days’…

Lindsey Graham recalled segregation as "the good old days" while disingenuously trying to show that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney…
10.15.20
EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF…

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell recently caught up with Tasha Cobbs Leonard to discuss her new album 'Royalty,' family life and…
10.14.20
Close