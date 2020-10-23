CLOSE
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual Meet & Greet [CONTEST]

Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell and Motown Gospel is proud to present STILL: A Virtual Listening Party for Brian Courtney Wilson hosted by GRIFF. Six lucky winners will get a chance to meet Brian Courtney Wilson, experience a live performance from him and review some new songs off his new album, Still.

If you want in, text “BCW” to 52140 for a chance to win! 

Brian Courtney Wilson Brought That Great Work to Sounds of Inspiration

Close