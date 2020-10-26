Jonathan Nelson called in to Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell this “Manifest Monday” to debut his fitting new song titled “Manifest.” Believe it or not, he actually wrote the song 18 years ago but it’s right on time now.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Nelson says the song was released in hopes to wake up the dreams inside of listeners, as it speaks to God’s purpose in each person’s life. Take a listen up top!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Listen: Jonathan Nelson Debuts New Song, ‘Manifest’ [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: