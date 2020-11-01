CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Sunday School Review “Upside-Down Love”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Radio Angel's Sunday School Review

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: UPSIDE-DOWN LOVE

Printed Text:  1 Corinthians 13:1-13

KEY VERSE: John 13:1-15, 34-35 (NIV)

“I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.”

Source: Faith Pathway Bible Studies for Adults

YOUR LIFE:

Christians are called to love one another by serving, even in undesirable and menial roles. Commit to identify a specific need you can meet this week, alone or with others in your congregation, that may require the personal sacrifice of time and/or economic resources.

CLOSING THOUGHT:

Following Jesus is a challenge to be radically different from the world in our relationships with others inside and outside the church. His expectation for His followers is to model His love through humble, sacrificial service to others. Our obedience to this command is a sign to the world that we belong to Him.

CLOSING PRAYER:

Dear God, it is our desire to faithfully answer the call to love each other through selfless service. Thank you for Jesus, who modeled this kind of love by giving His life so that we can enjoy the blessings of eternal salvation.  In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

 

 

Sunday School Review “Upside-Down Love”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

inspiration

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote
Latest
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close