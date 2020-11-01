Sunday School Review “Upside-Down Love”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE FAITH PATHWAY BIBLE STUDIES FOR ADULTS/SS PUBLISHING BOARD. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

LESSON TITLE: UPSIDE-DOWN LOVE

Printed Text: 1 Corinthians 13:1-13

KEY VERSE: John 13:1-15, 34-35 (NIV) “I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.”

Source: Faith Pathway Bible Studies for Adults

YOUR LIFE: Christians are called to love one another by serving, even in undesirable and menial roles. Commit to identify a specific need you can meet this week, alone or with others in your congregation, that may require the personal sacrifice of time and/or economic resources.

CLOSING THOUGHT: Following Jesus is a challenge to be radically different from the world in our relationships with others inside and outside the church. His expectation for His followers is to model His love through humble, sacrificial service to others. Our obedience to this command is a sign to the world that we belong to Him.

CLOSING PRAYER: Dear God, it is our desire to faithfully answer the call to love each other through selfless service. Thank you for Jesus, who modeled this kind of love by giving His life so that we can enjoy the blessings of eternal salvation. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

