Joe Biden Pulls Ahead In Georgia and Pennsylvania, You Know What’s Next

Joe Biden is stacking votes and W’s. On early Friday morning (Nov. 6), the former Vice President moved ahead in votes in both Georgia and Pennsylvania after being basically down since Election Day on Tuesday.

Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Pennsylvania, as officials continue counting votes. Here's where the race stands now for the crucial swing state, which could decide the presidency. https://t.co/uj01TBbysu pic.twitter.com/Gv6SI9xGO0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 6, 2020

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

At the time of this post, Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are ahead in Pennsylvania by 5,587 according to the New York Times. The votes that put him ahead were from Philadelphia ballots. In Georgia, the Biden and Harris ticket is ahead by 1,097 votes. The county that finally put Biden ahead in GA came from Clayton County aka College Park, which sits to the south of Atlanta.

The reason for Biden’s leads are squarely thanks to high voter turnout from Democrats and specifically to Black people as the ballots in his favor came from predominantly Black counties in both aforementioned states. And even more pointedly, give Stacey Abrams all her flowers. After being cheated out of becoming the governor of Georgia, she dedicated herself to fighting voter suppression.

Pennsylvania comes with 20 electoral votes while Georgia provides 16. If Biden keeps his lead in the latter, he will have a total of 273 electoral votes, making it impossible for Donald Trump to win. Reportedly, the remaining ballots to be counted in PA are mostly absentee ballots, which have been skewing heavily for Biden.

We may not know the outcome of the 2020 election yet, but it’s inevitable.

PENNSYLVANIA!!!!!! WOOOOOHOOOOOO!!!!! "What the people want is simple. They want an America as good as its promise”. – Barbara Jordanhttps://t.co/dxClGdFSLH — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 6, 2020

Joe Biden Pulls Ahead In Georgia and Pennsylvania, You Know What’s Next was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Praise 106.1: