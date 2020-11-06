CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Joe Biden Pulls Ahead In Georgia and Pennsylvania, You Know What’s Next

The momentum keeps building...

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
US-VOTE-BIDEN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Joe Biden is stacking votes and W’s. On early Friday morning (Nov. 6), the former Vice President moved ahead in votes in both Georgia and Pennsylvania after being basically down since Election Day on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

At the time of this post, Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are ahead in Pennsylvania by 5,587 according to the New York Times. The votes that put him ahead were from Philadelphia ballots. In Georgia, the Biden and Harris ticket is ahead by 1,097 votes. The county that finally put Biden ahead in GA came from Clayton County aka College Park, which sits to the south of Atlanta.

The reason for Biden’s leads are squarely thanks to high voter turnout from Democrats and specifically to Black people as the ballots in his favor came from predominantly Black counties in both aforementioned states. And even more pointedly, give Stacey Abrams all her flowers. After being cheated out of becoming the governor of Georgia, she dedicated herself to fighting voter suppression.

Pennsylvania comes with 20 electoral votes while Georgia provides 16. If Biden keeps his lead in the latter, he will have a total of 273 electoral votes, making it impossible for Donald Trump to win. Reportedly, the remaining ballots to be counted in PA are mostly absentee ballots, which have been skewing heavily for Biden.

We may not know the outcome of the 2020 election yet, but it’s inevitable.

 

Joe Biden Pulls Ahead In Georgia and Pennsylvania, You Know What’s Next  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Joe Biden

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To…

Roland Martin served as the voice of truth following Ice Cube's continued demonstration that he still supports Donald Trump's "fraudulent"…
11.06.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Close