UMMS Survey Finds Most Baltimoreans Would Take COVID-19 Vaccine

pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)

A new survey from the University of Maryland Medical System found nearly two thirds of Marylanders plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available.

The online survey was conducted November 16-23, polling 525 Marylanders throughout Central Maryland, Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.

It found that 65% of Marylanders are very or somewhat likely to get a COVID-19 vaccination when it’s available. The survey also found that 70% of Baltimoreans would take the vaccine.

“While we’re encouraged that nearly two thirds of Marylanders would take a COVID vaccine, this survey points out that we have more work to do to educate the public about the necessity to vaccinate and alleviate fears and concerns about the vaccines that will become available,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMMS. “UMMS will be working tirelessly to make the vaccine available to as many Marylanders as possible, at the appropriate time, and ease concerns by communicating the facts.”

For The Latest News:

