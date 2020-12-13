Community Affairs Show: Chauncey “CJ” Blair Talks About Serving The Needs of The Community During The Pandemic

Cheryl Jackson
| 12.13.20
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Chauncey Blair

Source: Chauncey Blair / Chauncey Blair

Chauncey “CJ” Blair is the Outreach Communications and Marketing Director of Life Enhancement Services in Washington, DC.  In this capacity he has taken a personal approach to reaching the needs of those who has struggled in society.  Using his passion, past experiences and ministry call, CJ has found the perfect combination to serve those in need even in the pandemic.  He talks with Cheryl Jackson about how Life Enhancement Services is able to serve the needs of their clients and their mental health.

The pandemic has not stopped LES in serving those who need mental, emotional and physical assistance.  CJ also shares how they are able to serve the physical need of their clients through their outreach arm, SavingOurSelves (SOS).

 

About Life Enhancement Services:

Life Enhancement Services, Inc. is a provider of community support services for children, adolescents and adults.  Their highly qualified staff develops a plan of care to help individuals inmprove their emotional, mental, and physical health.  Their services can be done at their office, community centers, your home, schools, work and in community.  They specialize in:

-Crisis Intervention

-Community Resources

-ADHD

-Housing Assistance

-Anger Management

-Depression

-Behavior Disorders

-Medication Management

-Counseling Services

For more information call 202-269-2401 or log on to www.lesdc.com

 

About CJ Blair:  

An author, motivational speaker, adviser, screenwriter and more, CJ Blair is committed to sharing and voicing stories parallel to his own extraordinary circumstances. Currently, he is the visionary behind the “Got Gifts” Outreach and SavingOurSelves (SOS) Program,  both of which are disadvantaged youth-focused outreach programs that partner with churches, schools, athletic organizations and college campuses across the country. Blair is spearheading this worldwide initiative partnering with prominent organizations to include the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, teams within the National Football League and both State and local law enforcement agencies and school systems around the country.  Having worked with media powerhouses on countless outreach projects such as VH1 and Radio One, Blair currently serves as an adviser and consultant for DC, Maryland, Virginia, & Pennsylvania local schools in addition to working closely with the State’s Attorney’s office in the development and implementation of youth empowerment initiatives to include mental and behavioral health services as well as school retention and recidivism programs .  CJ now serves as the Outreach Communications and Marketing Director of Life Enhancement Services.

Community Affairs Show: Chauncey “CJ” Blair Talks About Serving The Needs of The Community During The Pandemic  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close