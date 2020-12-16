CLOSE
Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions Announces 2021 Mentorship Lab

Lena Waithe’s production company, Hillman Grad Productions announces that it is welcoming aspiring creators to apply for its 2021 Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab. The program provides opportunities for marginalized storytellers to connect with industry professionals, grow their skills and ultimately, accelerate their careers in the business. Although Hillman Grad Productions has already worked to assist aspiring creatives and place them professionally throughout the industry, this unique specially crafted. program will afford the 2021 class the first opportunity to go through the official Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab.The mentorship lab will grant 25 fellows with a tuition-free, 10-month program that will enhance their creative skillset through personalized instruction from leading industry professionals. There are three separate tracks offered through the program including television writing, screen acting and executive development.

Lena Waithe’s commitment to telling stories focused on her own experiences as Black creator has been apparent in her pursuit in the film and television industry thus far.Waithe discusses the significance of mentorship in a statement, “Mentorship has always been important to me. The hope is to populate the industry with people that otherwise wouldn’t have access to it. Our focus will be on craft, how to navigate the industry, and how to build community. We’re looking forward to meeting the next generation of storytellers!”

The Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab is committed to blending new perspectives and narratives on all sides of production with a robust slate of workshops, educational resources, professional development, and networking opportunities for a cohort of 25 diverse writers, actors, and aspiring creative executives.

With a new year underway, people are setting new and intentional goals for 2021. If you have been looking for an opportunity to break in a very competitive industry, this is a great option for you. Now, is the time to get the materials in order that are necessary for submission. Those choosing to apply as a writer will need a pilot or feature to submit, and aspiring actors will submit a 90-120 second monologue from a film, television show or play.Applications are currently open on the Hillman Grad Productions website. The deadline for submission is January 10, 2021.  Finalists will be notified end of January/early February, and the mentorship lab will begin mid-February. Black and POC creators are encouraged to apply for this potentially life-changing experience.

