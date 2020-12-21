Two Injured In Late Night Shootings Sunday

Two men were hurt in separate shootings late Sunday in Baltimore.
The first shooting happened on the 1100 block of Darley Avenue around 10:42 p.m. Officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body and legs.
He’s recovering at a nearby hospital. Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.
The second shooting happened on the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue for another reported shooting.
Officers found a 26-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District detectives, at 410-396-2488.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
