CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Garcelle Beauvais Talks Her New Lifestyle Brand ‘Garcelle Beauty’ In Harper’s BAZAAR Digital Issue

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020 / Getty

Garcelle Beauvais’ career has been on fire! The actress became a cast mate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was added as a new co-host on The View, she has a role on the Coming 2 America sequel, and she’s just landed the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR Vietnam digital issue.

The actress looked radiant in a sequins Jovana Louis Benoit gown. The green and gold dress featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Garcelle showed us exactly why she was considered a top model in her day. In additional shots posted to her Instagram page, she posed by a spiral staircase in a  lace bodysuit, a black leotard, and an oversized textured shawl.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

The in-depth interview with Harper’s BAZAAR Vietnam, delved into Garcelle’s upbringing, her experience as a mother, and her future plans of launching her very own lifestyle brand, Garcelle Beauty.

“My Garcelle lifestyle brand includes beauty and jewelry products for women of color, and all women believe in simple self-care. Natural and clean products are really paramount to me. Because I’m allergic to everything! And I know that many women out there are facing the same problems.”

Because Garcelle has great skin and a chic sense of style, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of products are included in her brand. It’s been great watching the actress dominate and expand on her career. She’s doing big things! What do you think? Would you be interested in her new lifestyle brand, Garcelle Beauty?

DON’T MISS…

Garcelle Beauvais Will Join “The Real” As The New Co-Host

Beverly Hills Baby! 10 Times Garcelle Beauvais Looked Like Rodeo Drive

Garcelle Beauvais Cast As First Black Female Lead in ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Garcelle Beauvais Talks Her New Lifestyle Brand ‘Garcelle Beauty’ In Harper’s BAZAAR Digital Issue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

garcelle beauvais

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close