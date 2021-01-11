CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero For Taking On Domestic Terrorists

In one of the most harrowing images to emerge from the so-called insurrection, Eugene Goodman averted the angry mob away from the Senate chambers.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Security forces respond with tear gas after the US President...

Source: Probal Rashid / Getty

Among the many shocking images of destruction and wanton folly to emerge from the invasion of the U.S. Capitol by mostly white domestic terrorists, one was especially jarring. A U.S. Capitol police, Eugene Goodman, was seen on video taking on the violent mob by himself while leading them away from the Senate chambers, earning him a nod as a hero to many.

The image of Goodman bravely shoving one of the protestors while seemingly retreating was revealed to be a diversionary tactic by CNN reporter Kristin Wilson. Officer Goodman was deliberately drawing the crowd of rioters away from the Senate chambers, which was undergoing the certification of the Electoral College votes in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Goodman’s heroic actions aside, many on the outside have been critical of the police response to the insurrectionists, especially those who willfully broke the law by stealing personal equipment, causing widespread physical damage to the building, and, perhaps most potently, creating a potential hazard for all in a super-spreader event during the age of COVID-19.

Huffington Post report Igor Bobic was the first to upload the footage of Officer Goodman’s harrowing ordeal with the mob, offering many across the nation a firsthand glimpse into the nature of events that were unfolding inside the famed federal building.`

Officials from both sides of the political aisle have condemned the acts of the invaders while noting President Donald Trump egged it on, although it’d be fair to say that some lawmakers, perhaps plotting their own political future, were somewhat soft in their responses.

Photo: Getty

Black U.S. Capitol Police Officer Hailed As Hero For Taking On Domestic Terrorists  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

U.S. Capitol , U.S. Capitol Protest

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close