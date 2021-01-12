CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Andra Day Perfectly Depicts Billie Holiday In “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Andra Day as billie Holiday

Source: TAKASHI SEIDA / TAKASHI SEIDA

Vintage beauty Andra Day will make her feature acting debut in Lee Daniels new film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The Hulu Original film will recount the time period in which Holiday was wrongfully targeted by the Federal Bureau of Narcotics for singing politically charged songs like “Strange Fruit.” As an act of retaliation, the unit aspires to imprison her on drug charges.

As an award-nominated singer/songwriter, activist, and actress Andra Day is the perfect person to play Billie Holiday. Her vintage style and sultry voice is a dead ringing for the iconic singer. Day’s rendition of Billie Holiday’s “All of Me,” will wet your appetite for soulful, alluring music. The song, which is currently available on Warner Records, is the first of many performances by Day on the film’s soundtrack.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Billie Holiday.

Source: Photo 12 / Getty

In the cover art for “All of Me” Day recreates the legendary photo of Holiday crooning over the mic. With flowers in her hair and a mic to her lips, this image accurately depicts the soul of the era. Day is widely known for her vintage style, which often translates to the music she releases. Aesthetically, this was was an easy role for her to morph into. The looks from the trailer aren’t too far off from Day’s typical wardrobe.

 

This film is a must-watch. It is a sad reminder that the United States isn’t as progressive as we think. The treatment that Holiday endured mirrors a lot of what we continue to endure as Black and Brown people. Get ready to unpack layers of racism and discrimination. At least the style will be good!

The United States vs. Billie Holiday will debut as a Hulu Original film on February 26th. Will you be watching?

Andra Day Perfectly Depicts Billie Holiday In “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Andra Day , Billie Holiday

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close