CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational

Resurfaced Video Of Raphael Warnock’s Arrest For Praying At The Capitol Exposes Double Standard [VIDEO]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

The double standards between protests by Black Americans and white Americans are not surprising, but still chilling. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In 2017, Rev. Raphael Warnock was arrested at the U.S. Capitol after peacefully kneeling down to pray in the rotunda. It was in opposition to healthcare cuts in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget. Warnock and others religious leaders with him who were singing hymns were surrounded by Capitol police who cuffed them on sight. 

Quite the opposite happened last week (January 6) when white MAGA rioters violently stormed the Capitol during the Electoral College vote and were waved in by some officers who didn’t seem to guard the barricades as well as they had during Warnock’s arrest or even last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests outside of the Capitol. 

But God…

The double standard comes on the heel of Warnock’s big win in the run for Senate.  

On the same night, Warnock, who is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where Martin Luther King, Jr. used to serve, became Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator. He’s Georgia’s first Democratic Senator in 20 years and the nation’s 11th Black U.S. Senator. 

A lesson to be learned as we also saw during the Capitol riots with Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester who was spotted praying when rioters sieged the Capitol: PRAYER OVER EVERYTHING. 

DON’T MISS…

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester Spotted Praying For Jesus To Take The Wheel During U.S. Capitol Riots [VIDEO]

Meet Black Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Who Saved Government Officials From The Capitol Terrorist

What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into The US Capitol Face?

Resurfaced Video Of Raphael Warnock’s Arrest For Praying At The Capitol Exposes Double Standard [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Rev. Dr. Raphael Gamaliel Warnock

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close