Watch Tobe Nwigwe’s Inauguration Performance of “Wake Up Everybody” [VIDEO]

Tobe Nwigwe, who most famously encouraged people to try Jesus and not him, was tapped for an inauguration performance!

“We was part of the inauguration this year. We’ve come a long way. To all my cousins.,” he wrote on Instagram. “We love you.”

For this performance in particular, he sang his own rendition of Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes’ “Wake Up Everybody” single. He and his team even temporarily changed their name to “Tobe Pendergrass & The Mint Notes” to fit the new-school vibe.

Check it out below!

