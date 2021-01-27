Mr. Griffin: Are You Walking In Your Purpose? [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In today’s Mr. Griffin segment, “Serious GRIFF” pulled from Proverbs 3:6 that reads, “in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

It’s a verse that helps him realize that everything that happens in life is in line with our purpose. Good or bad, it makes us who we are and God’s with us every step of the way. Do what you’ve gotta do, but do it for the Lord!

