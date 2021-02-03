CLOSE
BLM Ally Dolly Parton Curved Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom, Twice

We would've turned it down too. Who'd want a "Medal of Freedom" from a wannabe dictator?

CMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

In his four years in office Donald Trump managed to degrade everything from the office of the Presidency to America’s reputation across the world, so when he offered to “bless” Dolly Parton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, she declined… twice.

Having cheapened the highest civilian award by dishing them out to his unprincipled political acolytes and enablers such as Rush Limbaugh, Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes, anyone in their right mind knew that a Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump was as meaningless as a diploma from Trump University. Vulture is now reporting that country music icon Dolly Parton was asked by the Trump administration to accept the award on two separate occasions, but were told no both times.

While it may seem like it was a moral choice on her behalf, Dolly actually explains that the health of her husband and the pandemic are what kept her from chugging on down to the White House and accepting the award from President p***y grabber.

“I couldn’t accept it because my husband [Carl Dean] was ill, and then they asked me again about it, and I wouldn’t travel because of the COVID,” Parton explained.

Now even with the White House is under new management via the Biden/Harris administration, the offer for the award was again extended, but Mrs. Parton still isn’t sure whether or not she’ll accept it.

“Now I feel like if I take it, I’ll be doing politics, so I’m not sure,” Parton mused. “I don’t work for those awards. It’d be nice, but I’m not sure that I even deserve it. But it’s a nice compliment for people to think that I might deserve it.”

Truth be told in today’s homicidal political climate, if Dolly Parton accepted the award now you know those Trump MAGAts will immediately begin sending death threats and harassing her for crossing their dear cult leader. So yeah, we doubt she’ll accept the award anytime soon.

BLM Ally Dolly Parton Curved Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom, Twice  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

