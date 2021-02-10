CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Flip Flopper Van Jones Says He Felt “Ambushed” By The View Interview

"Social media proved my point."- Van Jones

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
ABC's "For Life" New York Premiere

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

CNN pundit Van Jones is sharing his thoughts on the now-viral interview he had with The View, namely co-host Sunny Hostin.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As previously reported, on Friday (Feb 5) Van Jones was a guest on The View, and things did not go well for him. The CNN political analyst got called out for hip flip-flopping opinions of Donald Trump, and it was quite entertaining for those tired of his tap-dancing antics on national television.

“There are those who really accuse you of being an opportunist, a chameleon, so to speak, who provided a racial cover for former disgraced, twice-impeached, President Trump … People in the black community don’t trust you anymore. What is your response?” Hostin asked him before fellow co-host Ana Navarro followed up by saying: “You’ve lost a lot of people who trusted you, and who saw you as a voice, because of the positions you took during Trump.”

According to Page Six, according to a source Van Jones, who appeared on the show to promote his new documentary, “The Reunited States,” produced with The View co-host Meghan McCain felt “blindsided” by the interview before calling it “unprofessional” altogether.

“He felt like they were rude, and he was completely blindsided by how they questioned him. He was not happy about how the interview went. It was unprofessional,” a TV source told the publication. “[Van] expected a friendly environment, and I don’t think Meghan even knew there was anything controversial about him. It was how they asked the questions that were off-putting. It was shocking how intolerant they were.”

Another source was quoted as stating Jones was “livid” about the abrupt turn the interview took before noting that co-host Megan McCain was also blindsided by her co-hosts’ confrontational approach. The source also revealed that Jones allegedly “screamed at producers” over the segment, a statement that show producers vehemently deny stating that the interaction with Jones both before and after the show was “professional” before adding that they felt he “held his own.”

“This is nonsense. None of the producers heard from Van after his appearance. He more than held his own, and clearly, you have to be ready for anything when you come to ‘The View,’” the producers said.

Van Jones, who took to Twitter in a since-deleted tweet to express his reaction to the interview stated that the segment reflected the greater need for his documentary to help those with differing opinions to learn how to coexist, before posting his full response to both Hostin and Narro’s tough questions pointing out that his “flip-flopping” is a result of soundbites passed online versus people learning to research the full conversations.

“I was there to promote a film … about people listening across the lines of difference,” Van Jones wrote. “Ironically, the need for the film was made more apparent by some of the co-hosts. There was a lot of buzz yesterday about my appearance on The View. One of the things I pointed out was how things I say get taken out of context and sensationalized. Social media proved my point yesterday.”

Check out Van Jones’s full interview on The View below.

Flip Flopper Van Jones Says He Felt “Ambushed” By The View Interview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Van Jones

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close