CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat From Domestic Terrorist Group “Proud Boys”

"Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."- Colin Kaepernick

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Colin Kaepernick

Source: Jeff Grossman – WENN / WENN

Colin Kaepernick has begun production on his highly anticipated mini-series, Colin in Black and White, but not without a few hiccups.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to published reports, the production team of the Colin Kaepernick production has had to increase security after threats of protests on site from the domestic terrorist group, Proud Boys. Executives on the project reportedly sent an email to the staff with measures to protect the cast and crew.

Producers were told in a memo last week that, “anti-BLM sentiments may protest against the production.” Additionally, two anonymous production members told TMZ that the office received an ominous phone call last week, believed to be from the militant far-right group.

While the threat never materialized physically on-site,  there were internal emails between executives and staff that added additional security measures in order to protect cast and crew members. The white nationalist, male-chauvinist organization, whose members were involved in last month’s Capitol insurrection, is notorious for instigating violent confrontations with Black Lives Matter demonstrators, so it’s unsurprising that the miniseries would take this threat seriously.

As previously reported, The show, which stars Jaden Michael as Kaepernick, is called Colin in Black and White. It examines the athlete’s experiences with racism during high-school which ended up inspiring his historic social activism as an adult.

The football quarterback made headlines in 2016 when he refused to stand during a playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in an effort to raise awareness of the systematic oppression and murder of innocent Black men and women at the hands of police.

In an interview after the game, Kaepernick explained his decision not to stand, which is traditionally done in US sports, saying, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

The silent protest continued for more than two seasons before Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, making him a free agent and leading to his subsequent blackball from the league.

Colin in Black and White is directed by Ava DuVernay and features Kaepernick narrating the six-part series.

Colin Kaepernick TV Team Heightens Security Over Threat From Domestic Terrorist Group “Proud Boys”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Colin Kaepernick

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close