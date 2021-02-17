CLOSE
Ciara Rumored To Start Her Own Skin Care Line

Ciara has been a very busy woman. After giving birth to her 3rd child late last year, the singer has been documenting her weight loss journey through WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers). Together with husband Russell Wilson, she started the House of Love, Respect, and Care, a Fashion House that donates a majority of their proceeds to underserved communities. Now, rumor has it the singer, dancer, and philanthropist  is silently working on a beauty brand.

In an Instagram Live with Allure’s Editor-in-Chief Michelle Lee, Ciara alluded to working on a skin care formula during her time in quarantine. No major details were dropped, but she says the product she’s working on has improved her skin over the last year. She explained that it will “speak to all skin types” and help with pigmentation.

Ciara’s rumored skin care line comes during a time where celebrities are taking a huge interest in marketing beauty products. Fenty Skin hit the market not too long ago, Jennifer Lopez recently launched JLo Beauty, Alicia Keys has Keys SoulCare, and Pharrell Williams has put his flawless skin in a bottle by marketing his brand, Human Race. Now might be the perfect time for Ciara to enter the game with a new collection.

What do you think? Would you be here for a beauty brand made by Ciara?

